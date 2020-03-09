Tibor Nagy challenges Ambazonians to up their game

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, took Ambazonians to task when he stated the last thing Africa needs is a mini-state that will be full of poverty and suffering and needing billions of dollars in foreign assistance.” Ambazonians have chided Tibor Nagy drawing parallels with countries smaller in size than Ambazonia, apparently less endowed in natural resources than Ambazonia, etc. Ambazonians, however, fail to read Tibor Nagy’s statement from the African context and background.

Tibor Nagy is a career diplomat with diplomatic experience in Yaoundé, Addis Ababa, and Conakry. He is, therefore, no stranger to African politics and agrees that Ambazonians live in pain and the majority support an independent Ambazonia. With this background and honest appraisal of Ambazonian pain, he confesses that American policy supports a unified Cameroon. Despite Ambazonian pain, the United States is weighing different options, taking lessons from history, and projecting into the future. Instead of bashing Tibor Nagy and the American position, Ambazonians should read into the American policy regarding Ambazonia and examine themselves in that light.

Per Tibor Nagy, Americans fear Ambazonians will dive into poverty upon independence. Though Ambazonians reject this view, Paul Slovic, an American professor of Psychology specialized in studying human judgment, decision making, and risk analysis holds that “historical evidence … suggests that officials often decide in favor of security, even when that choice contradicts stated values and otherwise leads to suboptimal welfare outcomes.” it is important to analyze the causes of poverty in Africa vis-a-vis the Ambazonian revolution.

American policy regarding Ambazonia is governed by fear – need to pump billions of dollars into Ambazonia but also security in the Gulf of Guinea. It is important to analyze this in light of the current Ambazonian revolution, causes of poverty in Africa, and lessons learned from other independence movements in Africa. A study by the Overseas Development Institute – ODI (an independent think tank on international development and humanitarian issues) shall inform this piece.

Clientelism/nepotism/tribalism

According to the ODI, in poor countries, informal networks of influential people make important decisions with the sole objective of maintaining that power. Though some people in these networks hold official positions, a majority of them are invisible in the public eyes. The blurry line separating public and private interests is visibly present in the Ambazonian revolution.

Evidence abounds that Ambazonians have tribalized the revolution, clientelism, and dishing out favors based on loyalty. Take the recent audio from Nyuyse Loiustas as an example. In the audio, issued in Lamnso he identifies non-Nso or Bui indigenes who came to fight in Bui as foreigners. If Ambazonian activists in the course of the revolution dive deep into clientelism, nepotism, and tribal practices, what can convince Americans that an independent Ambazonia will operate on merit? Similarly, if paying to remain in positions of influence continue defining the Ambazonian revolution, how will national wealth be distributed upon independence?

Corruption and embezzlement

Without a doubt, corruption is the principal cause of poverty in Africa. When Africans use public office, resources, and personnel for personal and individual gain, the nation loses everything. African leaders stash huge sums of money in foreign accounts, spend national income on uncontrollably, and fend off all forms of accountability. Anyone following the Ambazonian revolution, including Tibor Nagy, Know that Sako and his group embezzled more than 2 million USD contributed to the revolution. Yes, corruption is Africa’s biggest illness. Should Tibor Nagy advise Trump to recognize Ambazonia today knowing that Sako did not account for the 2 million USD? Would recognition not plunge Ambazonians into another wave of embezzlement and other forms of corruption?

Worse, Ambazonians are complacent with the embezzlement. If Tibor Nagy could ignore Sako with the hope that an independent Ambazonia will investigate and prosecute embezzlers, the ordinary Ambazonian does not give that hope. The ordinary Ambazonian is complacent, indifferent, and encourages embezzlement by being silent, supporting the embezzler, and ignoring basic strategies to create riches in Ambazonia.

Human rights violations

Human rights violations are daily occurrences in Africa and this is a fundamental cause of poverty because basic freedoms are violated and investors fear to inject money into such systems. When Ambazonians declare a 2-week lockdown irrespective of poverty levels, health issues, etc., do they think about respecting the ordinary Ambazonian’s dignity? When Ambazonians terrorize the common Ambazonian, grossly violate their rights, commit the same crimes they accuse Biya of committing, do they expect Americans to take Ambazonians seriously?

Winner-take-all nature of politics -dictatorship

African dictators wield all power and become ‘the father of the nation.’ Ambazonians have dived into that mentality. Hardly to hear Ambazonians constructively criticize their movement. Above all, most Ambazonian movements claim leadership, control, and power over Ambazonians. In a dictatorial style, we have heard Chris Any call for the banning, extermination, and attack of other Ambazonian movements. On many occasions, he has called on all groups to either align under the IG or be banned. The Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) has emphatically stated they cannot attend the Swiss talks unless their conditions are met and that the talks cannot proceed without them.

Conclusion

Following Paul Slovic’s theory that fear supersedes fundamental human considerations in decision-making, Ambazonia’s must accept their behavior, policies, and practice scare the United States. While Ambazonia’s spend time talking about each other instead of with each other and invoking their rights and laws under international law. America rather works on past the history of new countries in Africa and how much they spent pumping there in foreign aid and security issues. America recently signed a peace deal with South Sudan and rather than claiming that Ambazonia is different than South Sudan and that Ambazonia was Africa’s first democracy, Ambazonians must understand American fears and behave in a way that can guarantee America’s confidence. Despite their differences, Ambazonians must be able to sit on one table, talk to themselves rather than fight themselves. Whether Ambazonians agree or not, America fears a future where they shall fight each other. Ambazonians must remember Tibor Nagy and other ministries of foreign affairs follow the revolution. Ignore causes of fear will only plunge Ambazonians into further problems.