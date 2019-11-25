SDF MP, Awudu Mbaya backs out of French Cameroun parliamentary elections

Hon. Cyprian Awudu Mbaya, Social Democratic Front party Member of Parliament for Donga Mantung has announced he will not go in for the February 9, 2020, Legislative elections due to persistent insecurity in the North West region of the country.

Hon Cyprian Awudu Mbaya made the declaration at a press conference he granted this Tuesday in Yaounde.

The Member of Parliament advanced the current situation in the North West region of Cameroon as the reason why he has decided not to go in for another term

“Given that many local SDF party officials have either lost their lives, been framed or arrested, lost their family members, seen their homes and property burnt down or have been displaced by war…” Hon. Cyprian Awudu said.

He decides to resign despite the fact that the party National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi while announcing the party’s participation in the twin elections rekindled his trust in all the outgoing parliamentarians of the Social Democratic Front.

Hon. Cyprian Awudu Mbaya is the longest-serving MP for Donga Mantung and one of those who fought for the representation of both languages at all levels.

His current mandate ends on the 30th of December this year.

Source: journalducameroun